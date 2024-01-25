X

Laadi alla uus Eesti Raadio äpp, kust leiad kõik ERRi raadiojaamad, suure muusikavaliku ja podcastid.

Laadi alla uus
Eesti Raadio äpp
Laadi alla uus
Eesti Raadio äpp

Ott Tänak fastest for Hyundai in Monte Carlo opening test run

News
Ott Tänak.
Ott Tänak. Source: Hyundai Motorsport
News

Estonian rally start Ott Tänak put in the fastest time in the pre-race test run in Monte Carlo, the opening stage of the 2024 World Rally Championship (WRC) season.

Tänak has rejoined Hyundai for this season.

Three test runs were held, the first two of which were mandatory for all drivers, under WRC rules.

With a time of 2.00.5, Tänak was ahead of second place driver Elfyn Evans (Toyota) by 0.1 seconds, and +0.8 ahead of his teammate at Hyundai Thierry Neuville, after the first run.

Tänak's second outing went even faster, at 2.04.7, and since the remaining drivers did not improve on their initial times, the Estonian remained in first place.

This was repeated in the third and final run, which is also optional: Tänak improved again, to 2.04.2, yet Evans was slightly slower than in his first lap, at 2.05.2.

The opening shakedown taste of the race weekend starts Thursday evening, and the event continues through to Sunday.

Ott Tänak and his co-driver Martin Järveoja rejoined Hyundai at the end of the 2023 season after a season with M-Sport Ford, in which they won two races. The pair were last world champions, with Toyota, in 2019.

Final Monte Carlo Rally pre-race test results. Source: WRC

2024 WRC season calendar

Rally Estonia is absent from the 2024 WRC season, though its July slot is being filled by the TET Rally Latvia. The rest of the season calendar is below.

WRC 2024 season calendar. Source: WRC

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Anders Nõmm

Related

simple news in estonian

eesti laul 2024

listen: radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

07:41

Ott Tänak fastest for Hyundai in Monte Carlo opening test run

07:19

Weather to turn colder in Estonia heading into the weekend

24.01

Voltri: More teachers consider prolonging the strike

24.01

Bird watching campaign calls for spotting 100 bird species in 2024

24.01

Swedbank's huge profit raises issue of banks' contributions to national budget

24.01

'Problem apartments' will be handed to municipalities not government in future

24.01

Made Laanpere: We survey issues hid from society and the law

24.01

Ida-Viru County struggling with slippery roads

24.01

Estonia joins Operation Interflex to train Ukrainian forces

24.01

Helme: EKRE's popularity diminished by its criticism of Ukraine support

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

19.01

Estonia to build 600 bunkers along Russian border

09.07

Watch again: Full videos of the XXVII Song and XX Dance Festival 'My Love'

22.01

Former EDF chief: Russia's ammo production now in wartime mode

22.01

BaltCap fund theft causes several Estonian pension funds millions in losses

24.01

Estonian defense chief: West now considers Russia threat more likely

22.01

Norwegian army chief warns against Russia threat

23.01

Knitters issue call to wear patterned Estonian mittens on Independence Day

23.01

Experts: Buyer of Blackstone's Luminor stake may come from Europe

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: