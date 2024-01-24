X

Estonia's athletes put in strong results in Tampere

News
Õilme Võro on the starting blocks in Tampere.
Õilme Võro on the starting blocks in Tampere. Source: Yle
News

Estonian sprinter Õilme Võro ​​won the women's 60 meter sprint at the Tampere indoor meeting in Finland on Tuesday, an event where several of her compatriots put in strong performances also.

Several top Estonian track and field athletes competed in Tampere, where Võro ​​was a clear winner in the 60 meter final with a time of 7.33, her fourth-best career time and only four hundredths of a second slower than the Estonian record.

The final followed 90 minutes after the semi-final heat in which Võro, who reached the semi-finals at the European Indoor Championships last winter and repeated her domestic record there, put in the fastest time, of 7.38.

Miia Ott took part in the other semi-final heat, where her 7.45 was an improvement by a hundredth of a second on her own Estonian youth record, though she picked up an injury in the final.

In other events, Elisabeth Pihela won the high jump, surpassing 1.85 on her first attempt, while Liisa-Maria Lusti took second place in the long jump with a distance of 6.29.

The original ERR Sport segment is below.

--

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Siim Boikov

