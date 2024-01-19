Tänak aiming for podium finish in Monte Carlo

The 2024 WRC season gets underway in Monte Carlo next week. Estonia's Ott Tänak and co-driver Martin Järveoja, who have returned to Hyundai, will be looking for a strong start.

"Starting the season in Monte Carlo is always difficult. This season the rally will be held again in the Gap area, so the conditions are likely to be difficult, probably more snow and ice than the last couple of years," said Tänak, who will be competing in his 150th WRC race, in a Hyundai press release.

"Even though we only got one day of testing, we were lucky with the conditions, we got to try out the slicks as well as experience the wet and icy road conditions. Overall the feeling in the car was good, we found a good rhythm," Tänak said.

"Our goal for the rally is to finish on the podium, but of course we'll try to get as good a result as possible."

The Monte Carlo Rally starts with testing on Wednesday January 24, followed by the first two special stages the next day.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!