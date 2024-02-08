Reports say snow pack good for next weekend's Tartu Ski Marathon

The course of the entire Tartu Ski Marathon now has a good covering of snow, promising for a successful event when it takes place, the weekend of February 17-18.

Course master Assar Kütt said: "There is heavy snow on the first 46 kilometers of the trail, up as far as Palu. From Palu to Elva, the trail is also good, just a bit icier in places. There is no earth visible any where, so there is no danger along those lines."

Indrek Kelk, principal organizer, agreed, saying: "While the picture of snow-free fields in other parts of Estonia has caused many to question whether the Tartu Marathon can go ahead at all, the current snow level on the marathon course, plus the current weather forecasts, give no cause for doubt over the marathon will taking place. The course is fully maintained, and all skiers are welcome to train there."

As recently as last week, concerns had been raised that thawing conditions would mean the marathon would have to be canceled or at least shortened.

While this would not have been the first time that this has happened in recent years, this year's event is significant in that the marathon marks its 50th anniversary (though not the 50th time it has been held, thanks again mostly to weather conditions down the years).

The milder conditions did not lead to the course being unusable even at the time, and South Estonia generally receives more and longer-lasting snow cover than in coastal areas of the country most winters.

In any case the recent cold spell and snowfall has brought the full course back up to standard, as noted.

Nearly 4,500 skiers from 25 different countries have already signed up for the event, which is open to registration continues until this Sunday.

The marathon program starts on the Saturday, February 17 with the freestyle, vintage and relay races. The classic distances will be raced on Sunday, February 18.

The current weather forecast is for particularly cold weather, though with less snow, through to early next week.

The official event page is here.

--

