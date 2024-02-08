Weather in Estonia turns cold but dry for the next few days

Winter has returned in force in Estonia and Northern Europe more generally after the recent thaw, and the temperatures are set to remain low and well below zero at all times and places for the next week.

Snowfall in the next few days will be modest, however, though the heavy snow in parts of the country over the past couple of days will not be going anywhere – bringing hope for good conditions for the Tartu Ski Marathon February 17-18.

Eastern Finland saw lows down to -30 degrees Celsius overnight Wednesday to Thursday and, while temperatures in Estonia were not quite as severe, values as low as -15 degrees in Ida-Viru County have fallen further still to -19 degrees as of the morning.

The relatively extensive snowfall at night is easing off in the morning, however, though some snow is still falling in and around Tallinn and over Hiiumma.

Weather map for the morning of February 8, 2024. Source: ERR

Morning temperatures will otherwise be milder in the West and Southweast (-9 to -7), colder on Saaremaa, and in the areas around Harju County and into central Estonia at -10, and even lower (-13 to -12) in a band running north-south, to the west of Peispi järv. As noted the Northeast is set for lows of nearly -20 this morning.

Daytime weather map, Thursday, February 8, 2024. Source: ERR

It will remain very calm throughout the day with only light easterlies particularly in coastal areas, and cloud cover will remain the order of the day. The sun will peep through in places as the day progresses, and the only snowfall to be seen during the day will come over the islands, and again in Ida-Viru County. Again, temperatures will be milder in the West and South (-7 to -3 degrees) than in the Northeast (-12 to -10 degrees on average).

Four-day weather forecast, Friday, February 9 to Monday, February 12, 2024. Source: ERR

The next few days will remain wintry in our region, with daytime average temperatures of -9 to -7 degrees over the weekend and into the new week. It will remain dry, however, and clear a lot of the time, though less so on Sunday.

Nighttime temperatures of around -15 degrees on average at the start of the weekend will have risen a little to -11 degrees from Monday. Again, lower temperatures than this can be experienced in the East of the country.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!