Kaia Kanepi, Mark Lajal in action in French Open qualifying

Kaia Kanepi.
Kaia Kanepi. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
Estonia's top tennis players, Mark Lajal and Kaia Kanepi on Sunday found out who they would be facing first in qualification for this year's French Open, starting today, Monday.

To reach the main draw, players need to win a total of three matches. Sixteen players from both the men's and women's draws will advance to the main table.

Veteran player Kaia Kanepi, currently ranked 238th in the world, will first meet Croatian player Petra Marcinko (WTA 218), and either ninth-seeded Moyuka Uchijima (Japan, WTA 110) or Lithuanian Justina Mikulskytė (WTA 224) in the second qualifying round if she makes it.

Mark Lajal, ranked 203rd in the world, will first face off against Belgian player Joris De Loore (ATP 208). The Estonian lost their last encounter 6.3, 6:0 back in September 2022.

Mark Lajal. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR

The winner will face either the eighth see Zizou Bergs, another Belgian and ranked 108th in the world, or local player Clement Chidekh (ATP 290) in round two of qualification.

Round three follows for those that make it.

The French Open runs until June 9 at the Roland Garros. Defending singles champions are Iga Świątek (Poland) in the women's and Novak Djokovic (Serbia) in the men's.

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Anders Nõmm

