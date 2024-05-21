Injury puts Kristin Tattar out of disc golf for several weeks

News
Fourth day of the European Disc Golf Championships 2023.
Fourth day of the European Disc Golf Championships 2023. Source: Siim Lõvi/ERR
News

Disc golf star Kristin Tattar will miss the next two stages of the North American tour, both in Oregon, due to injury.

Unfortunately the injury was also not sustained in training but rather during a more mundane activity – home improvement.

Tattar, 31, noted on her social media account: "It is with a heavy heart that I have to announce I have suffered an injury which will keep me off the disc golf course for at least four weeks."

"I had an accident while doing some repairs in the home, when I tripped over some scattered items, and ended up with a broken rib," she added.

"After consulting with the doctors, I opted to put my recovery first, so I will be skipping the Portland Open and the Beaver State Fling [rounds]."

Tattar, who lies fifth in the overall DGPT standings this season so far, added that she hopes to return to competition in July.

The tour's events are in the U.S., and Tattar had returned home initially for a short break, given a pause in the disc gold calendar.

"I was really looking forward to the trip to the U.S., but I am aware that life sometimes brings unexpected challenges with it. I will make use of this time to recover and come back stronger. So I am likely to resume the season at the Korkhol Open on July 12," she went on.

Tattar missed the initial rounds of the season and has competed in seven out of the 11 so far held.

Eveliina Salonen from neighboring Finland currently leads the table (876.63 points), followed by U.S. competitors Ohn Scoggins (800.75 points), Missy Gannon and Holyn Handley.

Tattar is a disc golf double world champion.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Kristjan Kallaste

Related

global estonian report

listen: radio tallinn

EU elections 2024

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

13:54

Norstat ratings: Jüri Ratas may help bring Isamaa two MEP seats

13:19

Politicians have no common position on finding extra money for ammunition

13:18

Estonia's Kaia Kanepi exits French Open in first qualifying round

12:42

Foreign Ministry presents book on 100 years of Estonia-Japan relations

12:18

Tartu rules out official swimming area in Karlova district

12:00

Feature: 'The best part of our generation is in prison'

11:42

ERR to live broadcast three men's national football team June home fixtures

11:12

Johannes Erm takes bronze in Götzis decathlon

10:49

E-residents drive 38 percent of Estonia's startup scene

10:18

Tallink ferry Superfast IX returns to Estonia after 15 years

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

20.05

Installing solar panels at home to sell to electricity grid no longer pays

20.05

Estonia's cost of living increase actually outstrips inflation

20.05

Language Board: We can't enforce Estonian requirements

20.05

Today and 20 years ago: Which EU countries' citizens live in Estonia?

19.05

Almost 1,000 Swedish punks visit Tallinn

20.05

Pedestrian tunnel planned for Tallinn's Paldiski maantee

07:27

Latvia prosecution wants prison time for Estonian businessman Oleg Ossinovski

10:18

Tallink ferry Superfast IX returns to Estonia after 15 years

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo