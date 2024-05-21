Injury puts Kristin Tattar out of disc golf for several weeks

Disc golf star Kristin Tattar will miss the next two stages of the North American tour, both in Oregon, due to injury.

Unfortunately the injury was also not sustained in training but rather during a more mundane activity – home improvement.

Tattar, 31, noted on her social media account: "It is with a heavy heart that I have to announce I have suffered an injury which will keep me off the disc golf course for at least four weeks."

"I had an accident while doing some repairs in the home, when I tripped over some scattered items, and ended up with a broken rib," she added.

"After consulting with the doctors, I opted to put my recovery first, so I will be skipping the Portland Open and the Beaver State Fling [rounds]."

Tattar, who lies fifth in the overall DGPT standings this season so far, added that she hopes to return to competition in July.

The tour's events are in the U.S., and Tattar had returned home initially for a short break, given a pause in the disc gold calendar.

"I was really looking forward to the trip to the U.S., but I am aware that life sometimes brings unexpected challenges with it. I will make use of this time to recover and come back stronger. So I am likely to resume the season at the Korkhol Open on July 12," she went on.

Tattar missed the initial rounds of the season and has competed in seven out of the 11 so far held.

Eveliina Salonen from neighboring Finland currently leads the table (876.63 points), followed by U.S. competitors Ohn Scoggins (800.75 points), Missy Gannon and Holyn Handley.

Tattar is a disc golf double world champion.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!