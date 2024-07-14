Kristin Tattar in joint lead heading into final day of DGPT Norway competition

Kristin Tattar.
Kristin Tattar. Source: Disc Golf Pro Tour
Disc golf star Kristin Tattar has climbed into the lead after day two of the Krokhol Open, a leg of the professional disc golf tour (DGPT) series.

The competition takes place in Krokhol, to the southeast of Oslo, and runs from Friday to Sunday.

Tattar had recently recovered from an injury and was in joint fourth place after day one of the competition, but by the end of day two, she was in the lead, joint with Silva Saarinen (Finland). Both competitors were 10 below par.

While she did not get a score under par until the 15th hole, the Estonian got a bogey (one throw over par) on that and every hole through to the 18th, giving her a score for the day of seven below, the best of all competitors on Saturday alone, and an overall score of 10 below as noted.

Two more Estonians Keiti Tätte (four below) and Anneli Tõugjas-Männiste of Estonia (three below) were also in the top 10 at the end of day two.

--

Editor: Andrew Whyte

