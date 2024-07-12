All to play for in Pärnu after Paide earn narrow victory against Bala Town

Estonian Meistriliiga side Paide Linnameeskond survived some late drama to emerge with a 2-1 win in the first leg of their UEFA Conference Leage first qualifying round tie away against Welsh side Bala Town. Paide will now be looking to finish the job when the two sides meet again in Pärnu on July 18.

After a goalless first half in Wales, it was Paide's Gambian substitute Abdoulie Ceesay, who gave the visitors the lead in the 64th minute.

When Serbian midfielder Predrag Medic made it 2-0 in the second minute of added time, it looked like Paide would be taking a comfortable lead back to Estonia for the second leg.

But the game wasn't quite done yet, and Bala still had time to win a 95th-minute penalty. Irish forward Joshua Ukek held his nerve from the spot to make it 1-2 on the night and leave everything still to play for in the second leg in Pärnu next Thursday.

The winners of the tie will face either Northern Irish side Linfield or Icelanders Stjarnan in the second qualifying round later this month.

