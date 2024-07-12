FCI Levadia win 2-0 away in Lithuania as Conference League campaign begins

News
Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
News

Tipner Trophy holders FCI Levadia Tallinn have given themselves a great chance of progressing in this season's UEFA Conference League after winning 2-0 away against Lithuanian side FA Šiauliai in the first leg of the first qualifying round on Thursday.

Levadia got off to a flying start, taking the lead after just 7 minutes thanks to a strike from 23-year-old Dutch midfielder Richie Musaba. The Estonian side then doubled their advantage half-way through the first period through Brazilian striker Felipe Felicio.

While Levadia dominated throughout, registering 27 attempts at goal, they were unable to add to their total and will now bring a two-goal advantage back to Estonia for the second leg on July 18.

Šiauliai finished third in the Lithuanian top flight last season, and are currently fifth in the table. After narrowly missing out on last year's Estonian title, Levadia defeated Paide Linnameeskond in the Tipner Trophy in June. They are currently 15 points clear at the top of the Meistriliiga table.

The winner of the first qualifying round tie between FCI Levadia Tallinn and FA Šiauliai will face Croatia's NK Osijek in the next round.

--

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Siim Boikov, Michael Cole

Related

watch on etv

news in simple estonian

listen: radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

14:57

Human Rights Center appealing 'From the River to the Sea' protest slogan fine

14:29

Kalev taste defeat in first leg of Conference League tie against FC Urartu

14:06

Estonia to repair Ikla border crossing in 2026

13:25

Political parties must pay SALK over €90,000

12:45

All to play for in Pärnu after Paide earn narrow victory against Bala Town

12:03

Prime Minister Kaja Kallas may submit resignation on Monday

12:00

FCI Levadia win 2-0 away in Lithuania as Conference League campaign begins

11:42

Popular hotels seeing more frugal domestic customers this summer

11:34

Boats arrive in Tallinn ports for this weekend's Tall Ships Races

10:46

Former EKRE MP joins Reform Party

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

11.07

First Tartu-Riga train connection test to take place in August

09.07

Watch again: Full videos of the XXVII Song and XX Dance Festival 'My Love'

10.07

New alcohol limit, parking rules now in force on e-scooter riders

11.07

Report: Estonia spends too much on 'luxurious' school buildings

11.07

Delfi: Estonia among worst in Europe for data speeds, prices

11.07

Port of Tallinn's Old City Harbor major redevelopment work starting soon

11.07

Archaeological discovery partially halts reconstruction on Tallinn street

11.07

Jaan Roose comes agonizingly close to setting new slacklining world record

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo