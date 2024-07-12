FCI Levadia win 2-0 away in Lithuania as Conference League campaign begins

Tipner Trophy holders FCI Levadia Tallinn have given themselves a great chance of progressing in this season's UEFA Conference League after winning 2-0 away against Lithuanian side FA Šiauliai in the first leg of the first qualifying round on Thursday.

Levadia got off to a flying start, taking the lead after just 7 minutes thanks to a strike from 23-year-old Dutch midfielder Richie Musaba. The Estonian side then doubled their advantage half-way through the first period through Brazilian striker Felipe Felicio.

While Levadia dominated throughout, registering 27 attempts at goal, they were unable to add to their total and will now bring a two-goal advantage back to Estonia for the second leg on July 18.

Šiauliai finished third in the Lithuanian top flight last season, and are currently fifth in the table. After narrowly missing out on last year's Estonian title, Levadia defeated Paide Linnameeskond in the Tipner Trophy in June. They are currently 15 points clear at the top of the Meistriliiga table.

The winner of the first qualifying round tie between FCI Levadia Tallinn and FA Šiauliai will face Croatia's NK Osijek in the next round.

--

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!