Anett Kontaveit to become a mother

Anett Kontaveit and Brent Lepistu
Anett Kontaveit and Brent Lepistu Source: Siim Lõvi/ERR
Former tennis start Anett Kontaveit, who retired from the professional game last summer, is expecting her first child.

Kontaveit made the big announcement on her social media account on Thursday.

"A new family member is on the way," she wrote, joined by her partner, FCI Levadia footballer Brent Lepistu.

After officially retiring last summer following chronic injury issues, Kontaveit, 28, in November played her swansong match against top 10 player Ons Jabeur of Tunisia, before a full house at the Tondiraba Ice Hall in Tallinn.

Kontaveit's peak world ranking came only a year before her retirement, when she was placed second in the world, in summer 2022.

A biopic move, "Anett," is set to premiere in late September.

Director Kaupo Kruusiauk said the movie is one-of-a-kind, not least since the decision Kontaveit made to retire is actually documented in the course of filming.

Kontaveit also appears, albeit fleetingly, in season two of the Netflix tennis documentary "Breaking Point."

