Estonia's Elena Malõgina starts year with round one exit at ITF Britain

Estonia's second-ranked women's tennis player Elena Malõgina (Malygina) (WTA No. 348) started her season on Tuesday at the ITF Great Britain 01A tournament in Loughborough, England, with an opening round defeat against former WTA No. 143 Nastasja Mariana Schunk of Germany.

Malõgina managed to take a 3-1 lead in the opening set, before losing the next five games in a row to her German opponent, who bounced back to win it 6-3.

At the start of the second set, Malõgina lost two consecutive games before winning the third. However, that would be a close as the Estonian came before Schunk eased to a 6-2 set victory and with it, the match.

20-year-old Schunk climbed to a career high of 143 in the WTA (Women's Tennis Association) world rankings in August 2022 after reaching the main draw at both the French Open and Wimbledon Grand Slams.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!