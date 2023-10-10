Kaia Kanepi rises four places in WTA rankings

Top Estonian tennis player Kaia Kanepi has risen four places in the freshly-released WTA rankings to 167th.

Kanepi, 38, next plays in a WTA125 challenger tournament in Rouen, France, this week.

Of other top Estonian players, Elena Malõgina remains in 334th place; Maileen Nuudi rose two positions and is now the 524th worldwide, according to the WTA.

There has been little change at the top of the table, with Arina Sabalenka (Belarus) followed by Iga Swiatek (Poland), Coco Gauff (U.S.), Jessica Pegula (U.S.), Elena Rybakina (Kazakhstan) and Maria Sakkari (Greece) making up the top six.

With the men's Shanghai Masters tournament currently ongoing, the ATP rankings have not been updated as of the start of this week.

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!