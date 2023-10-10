Kaia Kanepi rises four places in WTA rankings

News
Kaia Kanepi.
Kaia Kanepi. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
News

Top Estonian tennis player Kaia Kanepi has risen four places in the freshly-released WTA rankings to 167th.

Kanepi, 38, next plays in a WTA125 challenger tournament in Rouen, France, this week.

Of other top Estonian players, Elena Malõgina remains in 334th place; Maileen Nuudi rose two positions and is now the 524th worldwide, according to the WTA.

There has been little change at the top of the table, with Arina Sabalenka (Belarus) followed by Iga Swiatek (Poland), Coco Gauff (U.S.), Jessica Pegula (U.S.), Elena Rybakina (Kazakhstan) and Maria Sakkari (Greece) making up the top six.

With the men's Shanghai Masters tournament currently ongoing, the ATP rankings have not been updated as of the start of this week.

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Maarja Värv

Related

news in simple estonian

radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

14:35

Transavia France to start flights between Tallinn and Paris next spring

14:09

Drivers urged to switch to winter tires

13:55

Think tank: Ukrainian refugees doing better than expected on labor market

13:53

More people may be exempt from wartime service based on their work in Estonia

13:40

Used car seller: Such high registration fees are shocking

13:17

Cleveron lays off 20 percent of staff as 2023 proves to be loss-making year

12:51

ICDS chief: Israel's steps suggest it is prepared for a protracted conflict

12:25

Kaja Kallas to FT: Estonia would forgo EU funds if Ukraine admitted

12:17

Finance minister: We should explore options for cars with foreign plates

11:42

Seismologist: We have not detected explosions in the Gulf of Finland

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

09.10

Estonia's car tax to hit larger vehicles harder than initially planned

09.10

Storms buffet Estonia, Rescue Board requests public stay home Updated

09.10

Elering hopes to find location of Balticconnector gas leak within days

09.10

Paris' bedbug problem could spread to Estonia

08.10

Balticconnector pipeline between Estonia and Finland closed due to gas leak

09.10

Viimsi futsal club fires Serbian coach after he congratulates Putin

09.10

Slippery road warning issued across Estonia

09.10

Veronika Uibo: Why I'm no longer a teacher

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: