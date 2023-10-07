Disc golfer Kristin Tattar down to sixth in South Carolina

Kristin Tattar.
Kristin Tattar. Source: Estonian Disc Golf Association
Estonian disc golf star Kristin Tattar lay in sixth place after day to of the of the PGDA Throw Pink disc golf event in Rock Hill, South Carolina, with a total score nine below par.

Tattar was in third place after day one, but was one over par on four of day two's baskets and dropped to sixth. Two more Estonians place 10th (Kaidi Allsalu) and 15th (Keiti Tätte) after the second day.

Eveliina Salonen (-14) and the second is Henna Blomroos (-12) were in first and second place at the end of day two.

Last month, Tattar won the U.S. Open, giving her a clean sweep of that competition, plus the World Championships, also in September, the European Open and the PDGA Champions Cup back in April, all in a single season – the first woman player in the sport to have achieved that grand slam.

--

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Siim Boikov

