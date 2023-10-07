Swimmer Jefimova sets new PB and domestic record at Berlin world cup stage

Swimmer Eneli Jefimova finished fourth in the women's 200-meter breaststroke at the World Aquatics Swimming World Cup 2023 in Berlin, Germany, on Friday, with a time of 2:26.02 – a new Estonian record.

Jefimova, who last month became junior world champion in the 50 meters, broke her own record from April, in fact, of 2:26.14.

The Estonian was sixth for much of the race, pulling ahead of Ana Blazevic of Croatia at the last instance. Tes Schouten won (2:22,13) won the event.

Meanwhile in the men's 400-meter freestyle final, Kregor Zirk came eighth for Estonia with a time of 3.53.14.

The event continues Saturday when Jefimova will start in the 100-meter breaststroke, Zirk in the 200-meter butterfly and Lars Antoniak in the 50-meter breaststroke.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!