Estonia's Malygina defeated in singles, victorious in doubles in Sunderland

Elena Malygina (Malõgina).
Elena Malygina (Malõgina). Source: Igor Pissarev
In her career first W25 singles final in Sunderland on Sunday, Estonia's second-ranked tennis player Elena Malygina (Malõgina, WTA 333) ultimately lost 4:6, 5:7 to Switzerland's Valentina Ryser (WTA 370). Malygina and the U.K.'s Freya Christie nonetheless went on to bag the tournament's doubles title.

In the leadup to the singles final, Malygina had defeated the U.K.'s Hannah Rylatt (WTA -) 6:1, 6:1 in round one, the Netherlands' Anouk Koevermans (WTA 472) 6:4, 6:1 in round two, Germany's Julia Middendorf (WTA 378) 7:6 (7:1), 7:5 in the quarterfinals and was leading 7:6 (7:4), 2:0 against the U.K.'s Katie Swann in the semifinals when the latter retired.

Malygina had previously reached the finals in W15 tournaments on six different occasions, winning the title in three – most recently in Savitaipale in 2021.

In the doubles final, Malygina and Christie defeated Georgian Mariam Bolkvadze and Brit Samantha Murray 6:0, 4:6, 10:4, securing the Sunderland tournament title.

The duo had secured their spot in the finals with a 7:6 (7:2), 7:5 win over Ryser and Ekaterina Kazionova in the semifinals on Friday.

Editor: Aili Vahtla

About us

