Kanepi and Lajal both drop places in latest tennis world rankings

Kaia Kanepi.
Kaia Kanepi. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
Estonia's top tennis stars Kaia Kanepi and Mark Lajal have both fallen slightly in the latest world rankings.

Estonia's top women's player Kaia Kanepi has dropped one place in the latest WTA (Women's Tennis Association) rankings and is now 134th in the world. Elena Malõgina remains in 327th place in the rankings, while Maileen Nuudi is up 14 places to WTA No. 518.

There were no changes to the WTA top three, with Aryna Sabalenka, who competes under a neutral flag, continuing in top spot. Sabalenka is followed by Poland's Iga Świątek of Poland in second and Coco Gauff of the USA in third. Jessica Pegula and Elena Rybakina swapped places and are now in fourth and fifth respectively.

The latest WTA top ten is completed by Markéta Vondroušová (Czechia), Ons Jabeur (Tunisia), Karolina Muchova (Czechia), Maria Sakkari (Greece) and Barbora Krejčíková (Czechia). Krejčíková is up three spots, meaning France's Caroline Garcia falls out of the top ten.

In the ATP (Association of Tennis Professionals) men's rankings, Estonia's Mark Lajal has dropped six places to 239th. Kristjan Tamm maintained his position as ATP No. 701, while Daniil Glinka dropped 25 places to ATP No. 718.

There were no changes in the men's top ten . Novak Djokovic (Serbia) continues as ATP No.1, followed by Carlos Alcaraz (Spain), Daniil Medvedev (Neutral), Holger Rune (Denmark), Stefanos Tsitsipas (Greece), Andrei Rublev (Neutral), Jannik Sinner (Italy), Taylor Fritz (USA), Casper Ruud (Norway) and Alexander Zverev (Germany).

Editor: Michael Cole

