Estonian tennis player Mark Lajal makes top 200 for the first time

Estonia's top men's tennis player Mark Lajal has entered the X (ATP) top 200 rankings for the first time in his career.

Lajal, 20, reached the semi-finals of the ATP Challenger Series held in Bergamo, Italy last week, and rose 18 places to 199th, thus just making the top 200 in the world.

He is due to play in an event closer to home this week, in Helsinki, in an ATP Challenger 125 category tournament.

Two more Estonian players are ranked in the ATP top one thousand - Daniil Glinka, at 494th (up one place in the freshly released rankings) and Kristjan Tamm at 743rd (down 12 places).

At the other end of the table, the top six men's players in the world remain unchanged: Novak Djokovic (Serbia) in first place, followed by Carlos Alcaraz (Spain), Daniil Medvedev (Russia), Jannik Sinner (Italy), Andrei Rublev (Russia) and Stefanos Tsitsipas (Greece). Holger Rune (Denmark) has dropped to 10th place, in so doing bumping up Casper Ruud (Norway), Alexander Zverev (Germany) and Taylor Fritz (U.S.) one place, to seventh, eighth and ninth respectively.

