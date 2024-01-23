X

Laadi alla uus Eesti Raadio äpp, kust leiad kõik ERRi raadiojaamad, suure muusikavaliku ja podcastid.

Laadi alla uus
Eesti Raadio äpp
Laadi alla uus
Eesti Raadio äpp

Blind tennis player Tiia: I want to be among top three players in the world

News
Tiia Innos
Tiia Innos Source: Eesti Paralümpiakomitee
News

A 19-year-old Estonian blind tennis player currently ranks with the top six players in the world but her dream is to be within the top three.

"2022 European Junior Gold, last year I came second among the top 12 players in Europe. The most surprising tournament this year was in Liepaja, Latvia, where I managed to beat the first woman in the world points table in the semi-finals and then the fourth woman in the points table in the final," said Tiia Innos who is in 12th grade at Tartu Emajõe School.

Explaining how she started playing tennis, she said: "In grade 1, my PE teacher showed me this game, I started trying it and somehow it went from there to where I am today. I train six days a week. Some days of the week I even have two training sessions. It's still a pretty tight schedule and requires a lot of discipline."

Visually Impaired tennis, also known as VI tennis, Sound tennis, or Blind tennis, is played on a smaller court with a lower net. Players use an audible tennis ball that makes noise so they can hear it bounce and be hit. Some courts also have tactile lines so players can touch them.

When she trains, Tiia stands alone at the table and tries to hone her shots to perfection. "There is not much else," she said. "It's a loud ball because the game is played by sound. You have to listen to where the ball is going."

Tiia is congenitally visually impaired. "My doctor has told me that it's the kind of disease that generally gets worse and probably doesn't get better. I'm used to the vision I have, but often when I'm out and about, doing things and in unfamiliar surroundings, I still get the feeling that there could be more vision."

The teenager loves language and literature and has also compiled a collection of poems. Tiia will graduate from high school in the spring, she plans to continue with sports. 

"My main goal would be to get into the sports department of the University of Tartu," she said. "However, there is also a possibility that I will apply to become a physiotherapist at Tartu Healthcare College. At some point, I also thought about law. There are a lot of thoughts and over the next few months it will become clear which option I will choose."

Tiia has made an agreement with her coach that she will not put down her tennis racket until she is among the top three in the world: "At the moment, I'm in the top six in the world, so there's exactly half way to go."

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Annika Remmel, Helen Wright

Source: "Ringvaade", interviewed Heleri All

Related

simple news in estonian

eesti laul 2024

listen: radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

22:20

ERR in Ukraine: Russian attack on Kharkiv destroys homes

21:54

MP: Very surprising if Boris Nadezhdin allowed to run in Russia's election

21:25

Blind tennis player Tiia: I want to be among top three players in the world

20:51

Owner in Põltsamaa dog attack sentenced to 10 months

20:49

Estonian architects nominated for EU architecture award

20:24

Eighth sTARTup Day festival combines business and culture in Tartu

19:55

Kaljulaid at Davos: Even a small part of GDP helps Ukraine

19:44

Propastop examines Russian media's dissemination of Viacheslav Morozov case Updated

19:40

Experts: Buyer of Blackstone's Luminor stake may come from Europe

19:28

Teachers' pay issue sparks further tensions in coalition

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

09.07

Watch again: Full videos of the XXVII Song and XX Dance Festival 'My Love'

22.01

BaltCap fund theft causes several Estonian pension funds millions in losses

22.01

Former EDF chief: Russia's ammo production now in wartime mode

22.01

Norwegian army chief warns against Russia threat

22.01

Foreign students dropping out but not on a mass scale

22.01

Photos: Teachers protest in Estonian capital as nationwide strike begins

09:49

Photos: Tallinn tram service ground to halt by Viru ring derailment Updated

09:07

Foreign affairs show: Europe has begun to realize situation no longer safe

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: