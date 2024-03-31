Young Estonian karting prodigies to start at new Champions of the Future Academy series

New international go-kart series Champions of the Future Academy will see three young Estonians participate. They are Sebastian Kirss, Albert Tamm and Kristian Ebras.

The racers are set to face six competition weekends, each encompassing two races, offering twelve opportunities to reach the podium. The season's first three stages will be held on well-known karting tracks in Europe, while the last three stages will take place in the Middle East, on the Arabian Peninsula, reports autosport.ee.

Each class will see 36 racers competing, with organizers providing identical karts for all. The racer's entry fee includes a brand new kart and engine, all necessary tires and fuel, a kart trolley and workbench, a box spot with a canopy, and the logistics for all the aforementioned items for the entire racing season. This means racers need only bring a helmet and a mechanic with tools to the start.

At the season's start, karts and engines are drawn and remain in use for all stages, and each racer's mechanic plays a crucial role. Despite the equipment being new, setting it up for competition is the responsibility of each racer.

Sebastian Kirss (9) and Albert Tamm (11) will compete in the Mini class, and Kristian Ebras (12) in the OK-N Junior class. "It's definitely going to be exciting. When I started karting, I never believed I'd compete in such a place, with Formula 1 people watching by the track. It's encouraging that we can be at the competitions together. Albert, Sebastian and I are good friends and we motivate each other," Ebras said.

The first race will take place at the Cremona karting track in Italy. Read more on the Estonian Autosport Union's website.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!