Martin Rump takes Nürburgring 12 Hours victory

Motorsport
Martin Rump in the Porsche.
Martin Rump in the Porsche. Source: 1 Vier
Motorsport

Estonian racing driver Martin Rump was on the winning team in the CUP3 category at the prestigious Nürbugring 12 Hours this weekend.

Rump said after the victory that: "This is an important win, and the first of the season." 

"On day one, the ride was bumpy and we had our own difficulties, but we did our thing, which finally paid off. Hopefully, this result will bring with it some new opportunities and at the same time will give us a lot of self-confidence for the  season", Rump, who is mainly focusing on the European Le Mans series (ELMS), said.

Rump acquired a special license at the beginning of this year, to race at the famous Nürburgring. He drove a a Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 CS for Team Sorg Rennsport.

The team qualified fifth on the grid, and, after dropping to 10th place early on, finished day one in fourth place.

Unlike June's Le Mans 24 Hours, where Rump finished 11th in his category, the first Estonia to comepte in the legendary event, the Nürburgring 12 Hours is divided into two, six-hour stints over the two days.

On day two, Sunday, Rump pulled the team up to second place, bagging the win when the car ahead dropped out.

The win was Rump's first, while he has several rounds left before the ELMS season ends, first at another famous circuit, Spa-Francorchamps in Belgium, and at Portimao, Portugal, and three more races at the Nurburgring.

"I believe that the Nürburgring series is a good addition to my competition schedule, because there is a lot to learn here on a very interesting and demanding track. As for the ELMS series, we have a good set together We have taken third place once, but of course we hope for more and we hope that we will also manage to get a big result this season," Rump went on.

Martin Rump's career highlights include winning domestic and international karting series, competing in Formula Renault as well as the 2015 Sepang 12 Hours in Malaysia.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

Related

radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

donate to ukraine

updates from ukraine

Latest news

15:55

Weekly: Center Party MP sold three investment apartments in August

15:18

Plans drawn up to demolish two Soviet monuments in Daugavpils

14:38

State Secretary: KRA hiring process gives impression of fait accompli

14:02

Global Estonian Report: September 14 – 21

12:52

Epp Mäe loses world championships semi-final, still has chance of bronze

12:17

Martin Rump takes Nürburgring 12 Hours victory

11:30

State considering exemption to chaining rules for sled dogs

10:49

Estonian defender Tamm's FCSB concede late equalizer in Romanian SuperLiga Updated

10:46

Eesti Energia looking for new board chair

10:11

President Karis to Maltese counterpart: We are of like mind on key matters

Watch again

Most Read articles

13.09

Russian pensioners in Estonia have not received Q3 pension

12.09

Businessman: I would wait 12 months before buying property

13.09

Tallinn 'Wandering Lights Festival' starts Thursday

13.09

Estonian FM condemns 'intensified conflict' between Azerbaijan and Armenia Updated

13.09

Kallas tells Macron in call: 'Ukraine can win if we keep supporting them'

08:57

Center MP uses state allowance to pay apartment rental costs

12.09

Bolt fined €1.4 million for tax evasion in Latvia

07:41

Party ratings: Center Party support reaches nadir

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: