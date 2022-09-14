Martin Rump takes Nürburgring 12 Hours victory

Estonian racing driver Martin Rump was on the winning team in the CUP3 category at the prestigious Nürbugring 12 Hours this weekend.

Rump said after the victory that: "This is an important win, and the first of the season."

"On day one, the ride was bumpy and we had our own difficulties, but we did our thing, which finally paid off. Hopefully, this result will bring with it some new opportunities and at the same time will give us a lot of self-confidence for the season", Rump, who is mainly focusing on the European Le Mans series (ELMS), said.

Rump acquired a special license at the beginning of this year, to race at the famous Nürburgring. He drove a a Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 CS for Team Sorg Rennsport.

The team qualified fifth on the grid, and, after dropping to 10th place early on, finished day one in fourth place.

Unlike June's Le Mans 24 Hours, where Rump finished 11th in his category, the first Estonia to comepte in the legendary event, the Nürburgring 12 Hours is divided into two, six-hour stints over the two days.

On day two, Sunday, Rump pulled the team up to second place, bagging the win when the car ahead dropped out.

The win was Rump's first, while he has several rounds left before the ELMS season ends, first at another famous circuit, Spa-Francorchamps in Belgium, and at Portimao, Portugal, and three more races at the Nurburgring.

"I believe that the Nürburgring series is a good addition to my competition schedule, because there is a lot to learn here on a very interesting and demanding track. As for the ELMS series, we have a good set together We have taken third place once, but of course we hope for more and we hope that we will also manage to get a big result this season," Rump went on.

Martin Rump's career highlights include winning domestic and international karting series, competing in Formula Renault as well as the 2015 Sepang 12 Hours in Malaysia.

