Fassbender to ERR: Rump drove phenomenally, I made a rookie mistake

Estonian racecar driver Martin Rump's second 24 Hours of Le Mans endurance race ended four hours and 15 minutes before the checkered flag was waved after teammate Michael Fassbender went off the track during the final laps of his stint behind the wheel, causing Proton Competition to not finish.

Proton Competition, that even had the lead in the GTE AM class late on Saturday, remained in the top eight Sunday morning. Professional drivers Martin Rump and Richard Lietz kept pace with the top drivers in the class and were ready to bring the car over the finish line during the last four hours of the race but Hollywood actor Michael Fassbender crashed just a few laps before his shift was to end.

The team's Porsche 911 RSR-19 sustained heavy damage and Proton Competition was forced to drop out of the race.

Fassbender told ERR in an interview that he takes full responsibility for the team not finishing. "It was a foolish error. Completely my fault and a rookie mistake at that. I had been under the black and white flag for a time, having erred against the track margin limits. The team stressed the importance of avoiding any more such mistakes over the radio," Fassbender said.

The actor said that while he had not received any warnings for a while before going off the track, he understood, as he was entering the corner, that he would go wide and tried desperately to keep the car within the margins, which he described as a stupid thing to do in that moment. "I should have gone wide and taken the box drive through penalty. It was a terribly foolish mistake and all my fault," Fassbender added.

"I feel terrible for Martin who drive phenomenally. Also for Richard. They both drove so well," he said of his teammates' performance at Le Mans.

