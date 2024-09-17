Gallery: Upcoming thriller 'The Agency' scenes filmed in central Tallinn

The filming continues into Tuesday morning in the vicinity of the Hilton Tallinn Park, the Politsei Park and public broadcaster ERR's offices, meaning traffic in the area will continue to be disrupted due to road closures while film work takes place (see gallery).

Based on the French original "Le Bureau des Légendes," the Hollywood remake, "The Agency," will air on Paramount+ and stars Michael Fassbender among others.

Monday's filming took part the 200-meter stretch between on Kreutzwaldi and Kunderi and on Kreutzwaldi and Faehlmanni in central Tallinn, including the latter intersection

The shoot has been organized by Münchhausen Production OÜ.

Produced by Paramount+ and Showtime studios, with George Clooney and Grant Heslov serving as producers, the first two episodes of "The Agency" are bing directed by Joe Wright ("Pride & Prejudice," "Atonement").

"Le Bureau des Légendes," created by Éric Rochant, originally aired on Canal+ 2015-2020.

In addition to Fassbender ("Inglourious Basterds," "Hunger") and veteran actor Richard Gere ("Pretty Woman," "Looking for Mr. Goodbar"), the series will feature Jeffrey Wright ("Hunger Games," "The Batman"), Jodie Turner-Smith ("The Acolyte," "Anne Boleyn") and Katherine Waterston ("Steve Jobs," "Alien: Covenant") in leading roles.

That filming is taking place in Estonia is in part thanks to a rebate program which aims to entice foreign producers to film here. The highest-profile, successful example of this was the Christopher Nolan-directed "Tenet" (2020)

The scheme has an annual budget of €6 million and provides support up to 30 percent towards production costs for Estonian-foreign co-productions and, it is argued, this earns money for the Estonia state via taxes and other expenditures in various sector.

Filming is also to take place on Laagna tee, famously used for scenes in "Tenet" too, later this week.

Episode one of "The Agency" is due to air on Paramount+ at the end of this year according to present information.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!