Spy thriller partly shot in Tallinn 'The Agency' trailer released

On Friday, the trailer for "The Agency", a star-studded spy thriller partly shot in Estonia, was released.

The first two episodes of the production can be watched from November 29 on streaming platform Paramount+.

The series features world-famous actors Michael Fassbender and Richard Gere, among others. It is based on French series "The Bureau" from 2015.

Filming took place in Estonia in August in Kesklinn.

In the newly released trailer, you can also see the Triumph Plaza located at Narva maantee 7, among other things.

--

