Tallinn's Laagna tee to close to traffic during filming of Hollywood spy thriller

Laagna tee in Tallinn's Lasnamäe district will be closed from 7 p.m. on Wednesday September 18, until 7 a.m. the following morning, while the filming of Hollywood spy thriller "The Agency," starring Michael Fassbender and co-produced by George Clooney, takes place.

Temporary information boards have been put up at the end of Laagna tee, which state that the street will be closed from 7 p.m. on Wednesday, September 18 until 7 a.m.on Thursday, September 19.

Kirill Klaus, acting mayor of the Lasnamäe district, told ERR's Russian-language news portal that Laagna tee will be closed due to filming.

"Indeed, these signs have, admittedly been put up on Laagna tee before the official coordination with the Transport Board. Coordination is currently under way and will probably be completed today or tomorrow. The district government will inform all residents about the changes made as a result of the filming," Klaus told ERR.

Scenes for the Hollywood spy series "The Agency," which stars Michael Fassbender, will be filmed on Tallinn's Laguna tee, Klaus said.

"Let me say right away that the restrictions are not nearly as extensive as those for the shooting of 'Tenet' on Lagna tee (in 2019 - ed.). They will be in place for just one evening and one night," Klaus said.

However, there will be restrictions for one day, on Monday September 9, when filming is due to take place on Raadiku bridge between 8 a.m. and 6 p.m. However, pedestrians will be able to use the bridge during regular breaks between filming.

Asked how public transport will operate in the area during the filming, the Klaus said that traffic will be closed mainly to cars and that concessions will be made for public transport.

"Public transport will be able to move there, but not all the time. It will be subject to significantly fewer restrictions than other modes of transport," Klaus said, adding that more detailed information regarding timetables would be released early next week.

"In any case, the filming of this Hollywood series is a big plus for the city and the country as a whole. What's more, after 'Tenet' was filmed in Tallinn, a lot of people heard about us and Lasnamäe became a far more popular place, including for filmmakers," Klaus added.

"I'm sure that the city will get something out of this too. I would like to remind you that after the shooting of 'Tenet,' a new children's playground was built, which we opened on Pae tänav. Now the city will certainly benefit from this too," he said.

"The Agency" is a spy thriller based on the popular French series "Le Bureau des Légendes," created by Éric Rochant and which aired on Canal+ 2015-2020.

The English-language version will air on Paramount+ and is being produced by George Clooney and Grant Heslov.

