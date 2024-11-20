X!

Gallery: Spanish spy thriller 'Zeta' filming goes ahead in Tallinn

News
Filming of 'Zeta' on Narva mnt., Tuesday, November 19, 2024.
Open gallery
31 photos
News

A major thoroughfare in central Tallinn was closed to traffic Tuesday for the filming of an upcoming Spanish-language TV espionage thriller.

Narva mnt was closed for around four hours Tuesday afternoon, between the Pronksi/Jõe crossroads and the Petrooleumi intersection around half a kilometer to the east, for the filming of "Zeta," starring Mario Casas, due to be released on Amazon Prime Video next year.

While the street was closed to vehicles, public transport was still running along the affected section.

Mariela Garriga, Nora Navas, and Luis Zahera also star in "Zeta," directed by Dani de la Torre.

The main plot sees the eponymous Zeta being tasked by the CNI to find a missing agent, teaming up with Colombian agent "Alfa" and in opposition to the enigmatic operative "Casiel."

Filming began in September 2024 in Galicia.
The film is produced by Fonte Films, with Cuba Films handling the Estonian aspects of production.

"Zeta" is the latest of several high-profile movie and TV series projects to have been filmed on location in Tallinn and Estonia, mostly thrillers as well. Notably, Michael Fassbender was in town last month for principal photography on "The Agency," an English-language remake of Canal+ series "Le Bureau des Légendes."

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Annika Remmel, Andrew Whyte

Related

news in simple estonian

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

latest news

12:51

Estonia's producer price index of industrial output rises on-year

12:32

Court ruling challenges bear culling, calls for stronger justification in future

11:50

Tallinn looking to ban leaf blowers with internal combustion engines

11:29

Gallery: Spanish spy thriller 'Zeta' filming goes ahead in Tallinn

10:58

Katri Raik's return as Narva mayor and council chair's identity still unclear

10:33

Bolt, CityBee to increase number of rental cars in Tallinn

09:53

Heavy snow expected to fall across Estonia Updated

09:33

Nordica files for bankruptcy Updated

08:57

Estonia goes down 1:0 away to Slovakia in UEFA Nations League Group C closer

08:26

Ex-EDF commander: North Korean troops in Ukraine war should be taken seriously

how much will you pay?

Most Read articles

09:53

Heavy snow expected to fall across Estonia Updated

09:33

Nordica files for bankruptcy Updated

16.11

Ministry wants to lower foreign labor salary rules

19.11

AI-generated 'Tallinn' sparks online humor as blockbuster TV series backdrop

09.07

Watch again: Full videos of the XXVII Song and XX Dance Festival 'My Love'

19.11

Gallery: New polar bear sisters coming to Tallinn Zoo

19.11

One in three women, one in six men report workplace sexual harassment in Estonia

12.08

China admits container ship Newnew Polar Bear damaged undersea gas pipeline

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo