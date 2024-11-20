Gallery: Spanish spy thriller 'Zeta' filming goes ahead in Tallinn

A major thoroughfare in central Tallinn was closed to traffic Tuesday for the filming of an upcoming Spanish-language TV espionage thriller.

Narva mnt was closed for around four hours Tuesday afternoon, between the Pronksi/Jõe crossroads and the Petrooleumi intersection around half a kilometer to the east, for the filming of "Zeta," starring Mario Casas, due to be released on Amazon Prime Video next year.

While the street was closed to vehicles, public transport was still running along the affected section.

Mariela Garriga, Nora Navas, and Luis Zahera also star in "Zeta," directed by Dani de la Torre.

The main plot sees the eponymous Zeta being tasked by the CNI to find a missing agent, teaming up with Colombian agent "Alfa" and in opposition to the enigmatic operative "Casiel."

Filming began in September 2024 in Galicia.

The film is produced by Fonte Films, with Cuba Films handling the Estonian aspects of production.

"Zeta" is the latest of several high-profile movie and TV series projects to have been filmed on location in Tallinn and Estonia, mostly thrillers as well. Notably, Michael Fassbender was in town last month for principal photography on "The Agency," an English-language remake of Canal+ series "Le Bureau des Légendes."

