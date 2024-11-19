X!

Part of Tallinn's Narva maantee closed from noon for film shoot

A section of Narva mnt in Tallinn will be closed for filming on November 19.
A section of Narva mnt in Tallinn will be closed for filming on November 19.
A section of Narva maantee in Tallinn's city center will be closed from noon until 4 p.m. on Tuesday (November 19), with only public transport allowed through and subject to periodic stops.

The street will be shut between Pronksi and Petrooleumi streets.

Public transport, including buses and trams, will still be able to pass through, but with brief stoppages lasting up to three minutes.

The shot will primarily take place on the tram tracks in front of Narva maantee 13.

Alternative routes for regular traffic include Reidi tee (in both directions) and Raua Street (towards Pirita).

Those heading towards the city center can also use Vilmsi and Gonsiori streets, or a route via Vilmsi, Laulupeo, and Tartu maantee.

Pedestrian access will not be restricted, and access to properties in the area will be ensured.



--

Editor: Marko Tooming, Helen Wright



