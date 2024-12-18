Park area to be added to Tallinn's Petrooleumi tänav

The redevelopment of Petrooleumi tänav in Tallinn city center will include the creation of a small park on the city side of the street. The number of traffic lanes will also be reduced.

Petrooleumi tänav in central Tallinn is set to undergo reconstruction work, including the installation of a new stormwater drainage system, safer sidewalks, upgraded road surfaces, improved street lighting, and redesigned utility infrastructure.

"We are reducing flood risks in one of the most vulnerable areas of the city. Once the stormwater collector is built, we can proceed with the long-awaited redevelopment of Tina and Vase Streets, as their stormwater systems are interconnected," said Tallinn Deputy Mayor Pärtel-Peeter Pere (Reform).

A variety of trees and shrubs will be also be planted along the street, with greenery separating the sidewalks from the roadway, ensuring a logical continuation and strong connections between major roads. Additionally, the public transport stop on Narva maantee will be relocated, and a new bike lane will be created to link the existing lanes on Narva maantee and Reidi tee.

Between Reidi tee and Tuukri tänav, Petrooleumi tänav will be converted to two-way traffic. Between Tuukri tänav and Narva maantee, the street will transition to a 1+1 lane configuration, allowing for a significant expansion of green spaces, including a small park area with seating and recreation spots.

"The completion of Reidi tee has shifted most port traffic to that route, reducing the need for extensive roadway capacity on Petrooleumi tänav. However, it's essential to ensure safer conditions for pedestrians and cyclists. To achieve this, the Narva maantee and Petrooleumi tänav intersection will be made more compact, eliminating the right turn toward Kadriorg to provide safer crossings," explained Aksel Johannes Part, head of the Urban Environment Planning Department at the Tallinn Urban Environment and Public Works Department.

"The redesign of the Narva maantee intersection is a crucial change, as the current setup is complex and unsafe for all users. These changes aim to make the intersection safer and more intuitive for everyone," Part added.

The tall greenery along Petrooleumi tänav will be preserved to the fullest extent, and the city will significantly enhance the streetscape by planting a variety of smaller and larger shrubs as well as other plants. Additionally, an avenue of trees will be created along the street, with additional trees planted within green areas. The planned greenery will extend along Tuukri tänav toward the city center, making the urban space greener and more pleasant.

"Green areas are not just for aesthetics – they improve air quality, reduce noise, and provide residents with enjoyable spaces for recreation. The Petrooleumi tänav project demonstrates that even densely populated urban areas can strike a balance between modern solutions and nature conservation," said Tallinn City Center Governor Sander Andla.

The project is partly co-financed by the European Union.

A public presentation of the draft design's specifications will take place on January at 6 at 5.30 p.m. in the hall of the Tallinn City Center (Kesklinn) Government.

More information is available (in Estonian) here.

Outline of the redevelopment. Source: Tallinn City Government

