AI-generated 'Tallinn' sparks online humor as blockbuster TV series backdrop

While Artificial Intelligence (AI) has already been responsible for some fairly fantastic visualizations of Estonia's capital, one recent offering is even being used as a TV series background, lifestyle magazine Kroonika reported .

The series, which has just dropped, is set in a variety of European locations including Tallinn, though none of the scenes have actually been filmed here – with AI stepping in to present Tallinn, or at least a version thereof.

The commentariat was quick to pick up on how little the AI-generated version resembled the real thing, given the evident ruggedly hilly terrain and apparent warm climate.

"Tallinn, if we were on the Mediterranean," wrote one, on social media and news aggregator site Reddit; "Kopli's Venice," quipped another.

Others likened the scene to Mexico.

As to why the drama's makers did not take advantage of incentives to film in the real Estonian capital, one commenter inquired: "How hard is it to take two or three drone shots of the real city? Why do series need to start using AI?"

None of this was to deter Estonian actor Jane Napp, formerly of Pärnu's Endla Theater and who landed a part in the drama, apparently as a Police and Border Guard Board (PPA) officer.

"I want to thank myself, and I want to thank my life," she noted on her social media account.

Napp confirmed to Kroonika that none of the filming took place in Estonia – the scenes in which she

She also got to meet the series' lead male, British actor Eddie Redmayne ("The Theory of Everything," "Les Misérables"), referring to this as "one of the most wonderful professional experiences and dreams of my life."

Napp, who appears in episodes six and seven, told Kroonika that five out of the finished 10 episodes are currently available for streaming in the UK and some European countries, though not her home country, as things stand.

The Day of the Jackal is a British TV series, based on the Frederick Forsyth novel of the same name, famously made into a movie over 50 years ago now which starred Edward Fox, Cyril Cusack and Derek Jacobi, among others.

While the original 1971 novel involved a ruthless professional assassin ("The Jackal") being hired to kill French President Charles de Gaulle, the current series has been reimagined into a contemporary political setting, and co-stars British actor Lashana Lynch ("Captain Marvel," "No Time to Die").

In addition to Budapest and environs, principal photography took place in Croatia.

The 10-installment series premiered in the U.S. and U.K. earlier this month, with some remaining episodes still to be streamed.

Jane Napp is a graduate of the Estonian Academy of Music and Theater (EMTA) and was an exchange student at Rose Bruford College in London. She worked at the Endla Theater in Pärnu 2018-2023, later turning freelance.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!