Neuville wins WRC Rally Italia Sardegna, Tänak second in power stage

News
Ott Tänak - Martin Järveoja at the WRC Rally Italia Sardegna 2023.
Ott Tänak - Martin Järveoja at the WRC Rally Italia Sardegna 2023. Source: M-Sport Media
News

The WRC Rally Italia Sardegna was won by Thierry Neuville (Hyundai; 3:40:01.4) ahead of stablemate Esapekka Lappi and Toyota's Kalle Rovanperä. Ott Tänak, whose rally ended on Saturday, managed second place after the power stage.

Neuville took the lead after Sebastien Ogier (Toyota) went off the road and packed up his race on SS 14. While Esapekka Lappi had been closest on Ogier's heels until the latter's misfortune, the Finn had to slow down and give his teammate the lead. Nevertheless, Thierry Neuville deserved the win in Sardinia having won six of the rally's special stages.

While coming in second in the rally's second special stage, Ott Tänak (M-Sport) was not quick enough to keep up with the leaders on Friday. On Saturday, the Estonian's Ford suffered too much damage after passing through a water obstacle and he had to quit the rally.

The drivers' standings after WRC Rally Italia Sardegna see Kalle Rovanperä in the lead (118 points), followed by Neuville (93), Tänak (85) and Ogier (70). Toyota leads the teams standings (235 points) ahead of Hyundai (212) and M-Sport (148).

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Marcus Turovski

Related

news in simple estonian

radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

watch: jupiter

Latest news

15:26

Neuville wins WRC Rally Italia Sardegna, Tänak second in power stage

15:09

Party funding watchdog to look into NGO SALK activities during elections

14:54

Elron adds trains to western departures

14:28

Baltic Sea major naval exercise brings 50 NATO vessels to Estonia

13:58

Defense League having trouble finding national defense instructors

13:27

Estonia's first LGBT+ poetry slam to take place in Tallinn

13:08

Ida-Viru County businesses perceive risks in minimum wage hike

12:45

Wood biorefinery major opportunity for Estonia

12:03

Kallas explains broader effects of Russian aggression at Asian conference

03.06

Foreign Minister in Ovruch: Children affected by war must be our priority

donate to ukraine

Most Read articles

02.06

Omniva issues new stamp to commemorate Finland joining NATO

03.06

More people taking advantage of Selver ID card issuing service

03.06

Van drives into passenger train at Kabala rail crossing

02.06

EDF chief: A thousand fallen Russian troops per day is too few

03.06

Feature: 'In bad times, good friends turn up'|ERR News on the HMS Albion

03.06

Prison inmates inundate authorities with frivolous appeals, queries

03.06

Court throws out Nursipalu training area expansion appeal

12:03

Kallas explains broader effects of Russian aggression at Asian conference

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: