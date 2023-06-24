Tänak seventh after stage ten of WRC Safari Rally Kenya

Estonia's Ott Tänak (M-Sport) is in seventh place after ten stages of this weekend's WRC Safari Rally Kenya. Tänak is 4 minutes 21 seconds behind overall leader Sebastien Ogier (Toyota).

France's Sebastien Ogier began the second full day of WRC Safari Rally Kenya, with his fourth consecutive stage victory. The next two stages were then won by his Toyota teammate Kalle Rovanperä. The Finn, who is currently 25 points clear at the top of this year's World Championship is 22.1 seconds behind Ogier in the overall standings in Kenya. However, after stage ten, Rovanperä said, that he saw no reason from taking undue any risks.

"We could go faster, but Ogier really pushed for the win. We also have to think about the overall standings for the season, the guys behind us are a long way back. We'll get good points here, I don't see much reason to take risks," said Rovanperä.

Ott Tänak and Martin Järveoja began the day with a fifth place finished in stage eight, then came eighth and seventh respectively in the next two stages respectively. The Estonians were in seventh place overall after ten stages, 4 minutes and 21 seconds behind overall leader Ogier.

The next stage of WRC Safari Rally Kenya gets underway at 2.01 p.m. Estonian time.

--

