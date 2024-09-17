Martin Rump 10th in Barcelona 24H race

Estonian racing driver and his co-drivers placed 10th for Mühlner Motorsport in the Hankook 24h race in Barcelona at the weekend, and would likely have finished higher up were it not for an accident.

The race was the last of this year's 24H series, Rump received a was only pitched in at the last-minute by Mühlner Motorsport team, for the second weekend in a row.

He had competed in the 12-hour Spa-Francorchamps in Belgium the previous weekend, finishing fifth in his category that time.

Rump said ahead of the Barcelona race: "Once again, I received a last-minute invitation to race, which recognition that the team trusts me.

On the day, an accident during the 10th hour necessitated team mechanics spend nearly an hour repairing the car.

"Naturally our hopes were significantly higher, and with some luck, it could have ended up in a podium finish. On the other hand, it is a positive thing that we managed to finish the race after the accident. For me, the most important thing is that the team was satisfied with my personal performance," Rump continued.

The Barcelona 24-hour race was the 54th such event for Mühlner Motorsport, based in Belgium, which has been competing for nearly half-a-century now.

Rump said the team was "highly respected," adding "I hope that my fairly strong individual performances can lead to greater opportunities in the future,"

As in Spa, Rump competed in the 992-AM class in Barcelona, driving a Mühlner Motorsport Porsche 911 GT3 Cup (992), joined by co-drivers were Bryan Sircely, Antal Zsigo, and Ben Bünnagel.

The team qualified eighth on the grid and the Estonian was first out, and quickly moving up to second place after the start light.

In the end, the team finished sixth in their class and 10th overall as noted, completing 662 laps over the 24 hours.

Rump's season continues in October at the Nürburgring.

24H Series is an FIA-approved sports car racing and touring car racing series which features GT3-spec cars, GT4-spec cars, sports cars, touring cars and 24H-Specials, and consists solely of 24-hour and 12-hour races.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!