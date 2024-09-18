Midfielder Jaanika Volkov joins Swiss team FC Servette

Estonian women's national football team midfielder Jaanika Volkov has signed a two-year contract with top Swiss club Servette FC, just in time to aid them in their UEFA Women's Champions League campaign.

Volkov's contract with Servette runs to June 2026, and means she will be leaving Tallinna FC Flora.

The club, based in Geneva, has indicated that she will start playing with the reserve team but will train with the first team.

Volvov, 19, said: "At the end of July, I had a few trials, which led to this contract with Servette."

"It is with great pleasure I will be able to fulfill my dream and take a significant step forward in my career. Servette offers a highly professional environment and a great opportunity to train alongside experienced players," Volkov went on, in a statement to FC Flora's press service.

"I'd like to thank the FC Flora women's team for the time we spent together and wish them all the best for the future," she added.

Volkov's new club, Servette, is focusing on the UEFA Women's Champions League, having advanced through the first qualifying round with two wins.

They will face AS Roma next, with the first match scheduled for Wednesday.

Volkov has been included in Servette's squad for these upcoming games; the aggregate winner will progress to the Champions League group games.

Volkov had joined Tallinna FC Flora in 2021, contributing to three national championship titles there and, this season, also helping the team win the Baltic League.

The UEFA Women's Champions League format still follows the earlier groups system used until this year in the men's equivalent, but from next season will be restructured employ a more similar methodology as seen in the men's league.

The latter, to be contested this season by teams such as Aston Villa, involves a double-round-robin group stage, and two paths through the qualifiers (a champions path and a non-champions path) for teams that do not automatically qualify for the group stage.

--

