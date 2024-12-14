X!

Artificial snow keeps Jõulumäe ski track going despite mild winter so far

The Jõulumäe classic ski trail in Pärnu County (photo taken late last winter). Source: ERR
A ski center in Pärnu County has managed to open its trail, thanks to artificial snow produced in January and stored throughout the rest of the year, "Aktuaalne kaamera" reported.

No substantial snow has fallen in the region since winter started in November, so the Jõulumäe sports and recreation center (Jõulumäe tervisespordikeskus) being able to lay on a 1.2-kilometer ski trail in this way has attracted skiers from far and wide.

However, the logistics behind maintaining the trail raise serious questions.

Artificial snow, which still needs low temperatures to stay intact, is notoriously hard to preserve without proper freezing conditions.

Storing snow outdoors for several months seemed impractical, so the center's ability to keep the trail functional in the so far very mild winter has been both impressive and puzzling.

Eido Tasalain, the center's director, shed some light on this.

He said: "Our snow was created in January of this year and stored over the summer.

"On Thursday morning, we opened up a 900-meter trail, and by 5 p.m. we had extended it to the full length of 1.2 kilometers."

The enthusiasm from skiers was undeniable – some even came from Latvia to test out the track.

One such visitor, who had seen a trail announcement online, said, "So far, I've skied five kilometers; I plan to do at least 20 more. After that, I'll head back home."

Despite the trail not being fully completed, some skiers have arrived early, suggesting the demand for skiing in this area is strong.

At the same time Tasalain conceded the challenges of keeping the trail viable.

"This year, for this winter, we've had to work for two nights straight. Unfortunately, there haven't been very good freezing conditions in Pärnu County," he said, a situation which does not look set to change any time soon.

"We're trying to maintain this trail until the real winter arrives," he added.

Meanwhile, the nearby Haanja ski center plans to open its trails soon, with artificial snow cannons already in operation there too.

As things stand, the Tartu ski marathon looks set to go ahead in February. Tartu is however much further inland than Pärnu and tends to get colder winters in any case.

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Mari Peegel

Source: 'Aktuaalne kaamera,' reporter Kristi Raidla.

