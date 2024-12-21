X!

Artti Aigro advances to ski jumping final in Switzerland

News
Artti Aigro
Artti Aigro Source: EXPA/Tadeusz Mieczynski
News

Ski jumper Artti Aigro secured 35th place in Friday's qualification round at the Ski Jumping World Cup event in Engelberg, Switzerland, and earned a spot in the final competition.

Aigro jumped 125 meters and scored 143.1 points, placing 35th out of 68 competitors.

The final in Engelberg begins on Saturday at 5 p.m. Estonian time, with another large hill event scheduled for Sunday.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Anders Nõmm

Related

news in simple estonian

listen: christmas 24/7

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

latest news

15:20

Weather service warns of waves up to 3 meters high in Gulf of Finland

14:57

Tallinn circuit court throws out Virtsu school downsizing appeal

14:25

Estonia's leaders express condolences over Magdeburg Christmas market attack

14:11

State pledges €6 million to transform science and PE Education in schools

13:01

Man rehabilitated half-a-century after crimes during soviet occupation of Estonia

12:02

Karl Hein struggles as Valladolid goes down 3-0 at Girona

11:39

Fourth time lucky for defense ministry-owned building auction

11:04

Artti Aigro advances to ski jumping final in Switzerland

10:21

Kristjan Ilves third in World Cup event in Austria

10:21

Henri Drell shines again, even as Rip City goes down against Mexico City

how much will you pay?

Most Read articles

20.12

Chinese routers to be banned in the US also widespread in Estonia

20.12

Valmar Haava: Estonia needs to seriously consider how to keep food affordable

08:56

PPA crackdown ends disorder at Narva border, speeds up holiday crossings

20.12

Number of births in Estonia likely to be at record low in 2024

20.12

Estonia will not recognize Belarusian presidential elections 'charade'

20.12

NATO must deter Russia for next 20 years, warns Estonia's intelligence chief

20.12

Latvian PM: People smugglers on Belarus border are getting smarter

17.12

EKA on Israel decision: We want to provide a safe working environment

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo