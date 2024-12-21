Artti Aigro advances to ski jumping final in Switzerland
Ski jumper Artti Aigro secured 35th place in Friday's qualification round at the Ski Jumping World Cup event in Engelberg, Switzerland, and earned a spot in the final competition.
Aigro jumped 125 meters and scored 143.1 points, placing 35th out of 68 competitors.
The final in Engelberg begins on Saturday at 5 p.m. Estonian time, with another large hill event scheduled for Sunday.
Editor: Andrew Whyte, Anders Nõmm