Despite making the score sheet, Estonian midfielder Markus Poom's efforts were not enough to engage in any giant killing, nor even to stave off a heavy defeat, as his club, Shamrock Rovers (Ireland), went down 5-1 away to Chelsea, of the English Premier League, in their final UEFA Conference League group match Thursday night.

The loss at Stamford Bridge didn't dampen Shamrock's spirits, however, as they have still secured advancement to the competition's playoffs.

In front of a near-capacity crowd, the hosts went 1-0 up thanks to a Marc Guiu goal in the 23rd minute.

Just three minutes later, Poom's shot, deflected by a Chelsea defender, found the back of the net to level the score.

However, Chelsea soon reasserted their dominance, with Guiu completing a hat trick before halftime, midfielder Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall scoring once in the first half, and the easy-to-spot Spanish left-back Marc Cucurella getting the fifth, with more than half an hour of play to go.

Post-match, Poom said: "Obviously, we were up against a great team."

"We managed to level the score though, and on another day, the result might have been a different one. But we came here with no pressure, enjoyed the experience, and were happy with how we performed, regardless of the final score," he added.

Shamrock Rovers performed strongly in the group stage, winning three of their six games and drawing two, to secure a tenth-place finish and a spot in the playoffs, which take place in February.

Poom, who is the son of legendary Estonian goalkeeper Mart, added: "I'm very proud of the team. No one expected us to get this far, but we believed in each other from the start. Now we're looking forward to the next round."

Poom also shared a personal milestone, having, together with his partner, welcomed a daughter just days before the match.

"It's been a crazy week for me, but scoring at Stamford Bridge was a dream come true. I've always wanted to play in a Premier League stadium, and this was such a special moment," he noted.

The UEFA Conference League is the third tier of European club football.

Chelsea topped the table in the group stage.

