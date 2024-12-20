X!

Markus Poom on-target for Shamrock Rovers in UEFA clash at Chelsea

News
Markus Poom was the sole Shamrock Rovers man on the scoreboard at Stamford Bridge on Thursday.
Markus Poom was the sole Shamrock Rovers man on the scoreboard at Stamford Bridge on Thursday. Source: SCANPIX/IMAGO/PRiME Media Images
News

Despite making the score sheet, Estonian midfielder Markus Poom's efforts were not enough to engage in any giant killing, nor even to stave off a heavy defeat, as his club, Shamrock Rovers (Ireland), went down 5-1 away to Chelsea, of the English Premier League, in their final UEFA Conference League group match Thursday night.

The loss at Stamford Bridge didn't dampen Shamrock's spirits, however, as they have still secured advancement to the competition's playoffs.

In front of a near-capacity crowd, the hosts went 1-0 up thanks to a Marc Guiu goal in the 23rd minute.

Just three minutes later, Poom's shot, deflected by a Chelsea defender, found the back of the net to level the score.

However, Chelsea soon reasserted their dominance, with Guiu completing a hat trick before halftime, midfielder Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall scoring once in the first half, and the easy-to-spot Spanish left-back Marc Cucurella getting the fifth, with more than half an hour of play to go.

Post-match, Poom said: "Obviously, we were up against a great team."

"We managed to level the score though, and on another day, the result might have been a different one. But we came here with no pressure, enjoyed the experience, and were happy with how we performed, regardless of the final score," he added.

Shamrock Rovers performed strongly in the group stage, winning three of their six games and drawing two, to secure a tenth-place finish and a spot in the playoffs, which take place in February.

Poom, who is the son of legendary Estonian goalkeeper Mart, added: "I'm very proud of the team. No one expected us to get this far, but we believed in each other from the start. Now we're looking forward to the next round."

Poom also shared a personal milestone, having, together with his partner, welcomed a daughter just days before the match.

"It's been a crazy week for me, but scoring at Stamford Bridge was a dream come true. I've always wanted to play in a Premier League stadium, and this was such a special moment," he noted.

The UEFA Conference League is the third tier of European club football.

Chelsea topped the table in the group stage.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

Related

news in simple estonian

listen: christmas 24/7

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

latest news

17:02

Markus Poom on-target for Shamrock Rovers in UEFA clash at Chelsea

16:25

Latvian PM: People smugglers on Belarus border are getting smarter

16:00

Colonel: Russia has held the initiative throughout the year

15:33

Ministry: Backing out of municipal mergers possible but tricky

15:01

Kristi Raik to head up International Center for Defense and Security (ICDS)

14:49

Regina Ermits sixth in IBU Cup biathlon sprint event in Austria

14:36

Sander Raieste's eight points not enough to prevent heavy EuroLeague loss

14:31

Chinese routers to be banned in the US also widespread in Estonia

14:16

Estonian government clarifies UN Middle East vote starting point

14:15

Estonia will not recognize Belarusian presidential elections 'charade'

how much will you pay?

Most Read articles

18.12

SEB to set up new Baltic headquarters in Tallinn

19.12

Expert: Russian general's killing putting more pressure on FSB

09:13

NATO must deter Russia for next 20 years, warns Estonia's intelligence chief

17.12

Automation helped Estonian LHV Bank shed 5 percent of its workforce

19.12

Government to ban helping organize Russian propaganda events

19.12

Estonia's monthly minimum wage increasing to €886 in 2025

19.12

Estonia's top court: Six-year prison minimum for rape of minor constitutional

19.12

US ambassador's wife recreates Estonian textile artist's works in gingerbread

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo