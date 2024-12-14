X!

Estonian women's national football team surges 8 spots in new FIFA rankings

News
The UEFA Women's Nations League match between Estonia and Armenia.
The UEFA Women's Nations League match between Estonia and Armenia. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
News

The Estonian women's national football team has climbed eight places in the latest Fédération Internationale de Football Association (FIFA) table, moving up from 107th to 99th.

This marks the largest climb in the fresh rankings for any team, along with Saudi Arabia.

Estonia played 11 competitive games this year, with the record three wins, three draws, and five losses.

Tournaments in Turkey, the European Championship qualifiers, and the Baltic tournament are the main competitions the team played in.

The U.S. still tops the list, followed by Spain, Germany, England, Sweden, and Canada.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Henrik Laever

Related

news in simple estonian

listen: christmas 24/7

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

latest news

17:05

Drell's outstanding performance not enough to save Rip City from defeat

16:42

Swimmer Eneli Jefimova earns Estonia's first-ever short course world medal

16:06

ERR chair on budget cuts, independence, and the future of public broadcasting

15:46

Mart Laar hits out at Estonian foreign policy 'switch' on Palestine

14:31

Estonian women's national football team surges 8 spots in new FIFA rankings

13:43

Estonian bus companies pessimistic about holiday season numbers going east

13:04

Tartu rental property supply surges, though prices stubbornly remain stable

12:23

Biathletes Tomingas and Ermits through in Austrian world cup stage

11:39

Artificial snow keeps Jõulumäe ski track going despite mild winter so far

10:51

Court deliberates apparent gray zone in Pärnu spa center drowning case

how much will you pay?

Most Read articles

13.12

Police chief: Every day, two Estonians lose their life savings

12.12

Estonian-produced movie 'Bubble & Squeak' to premiere at 2025 Sundance Festival

12.12

Tallinn distributes GHB rapid tests to nightlife venues

13.12

Ukrainian court: Slava Ukraini could have been taken for over €400,000

13.12

50 Cent to perform at Tallinn Song Festival Grounds next August

13.12

Strong opposition to axing Tallinn ring railway plan

13.12

17-year-old Eneli Jefimova wins historic medal for Estonia in Budapest Updated

13.12

EDF colonel: Ukrainians under huge pressure in Pokrovsk direction

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo