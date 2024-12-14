Estonian women's national football team surges 8 spots in new FIFA rankings

The Estonian women's national football team has climbed eight places in the latest Fédération Internationale de Football Association (FIFA) table, moving up from 107th to 99th.

This marks the largest climb in the fresh rankings for any team, along with Saudi Arabia.

Estonia played 11 competitive games this year, with the record three wins, three draws, and five losses.

Tournaments in Turkey, the European Championship qualifiers, and the Baltic tournament are the main competitions the team played in.

The U.S. still tops the list, followed by Spain, Germany, England, Sweden, and Canada.

--

