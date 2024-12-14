Biathletes Tomingas and Ermits through in Austrian world cup stage

Estonian biathletes Tuuli Tomingas and Regina Ermits both qualified for the pursuit race at the Hochfilzen Biathlon World Cup stage in Austria, finishing 44th and 57th, respectively.

Two other Estonians, however, Susan Külm and Hanna-Brita Kaasik, faced challenges, finishing 67th and 91st, respectively.

Franziska Preuss won the event, ahead of Sophie Chauveau by 7.7 seconds in second place.

