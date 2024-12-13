X!

Estonian men's floorball team through to world championship playoffs

Estonian men's floorball team.
Estonian men's floorball team. Source: Eesti Saalihoki Liit
Estonia's men's floorball team is through to the world championships 9th/10th-place playoffs in Malmö, Sweden, after overcoming Poland 6-3.

The team had topped group C in the event but missed out on progressing to the quarter finals after losing to Slovakia.

Egery Unga opened the scoring in the 5th minute, and Tanel Kasenurm doubled the lead in the 16th.

While Poland pulled one back in the 24th minute, Estonia quickly clapped back with goals from Ken Pähn and Kasenurm, after which Rasmus Bolander extended the lead to 5-1.

Poland scored again in the 49th minute, but Bolander, later named player of the match, was on point to seal the deal with another goal a minute later.

Next up for Estonia is local team Denmark. The two teams play off for 9th and 10th places.

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Kristjan Kallaste

