Tartu ski marathon organizers optimistic about snow prospects

Skiers using the track last winter.
Skiers using the track last winter. Source: Adam Illingworth
Despite the relatively mild start to winter, preparations for the 51st Tartu Marathon are going ahead smoothly, organizers have said.

The event takes place in mid-February.

Track master Assar Kütt said: "The kilometer markers have been set up, and equipment has been checked to ensure we can start preparing the course as soon as the snow arrives."

While nighttime temperatures are already regularly below freezing, meaning the light frosting of snow which has already arrived is not going anywhere anytime soon, the trail needs five to ten centimeters of snow to compact its base to an extent sufficient for competition, Kütt went on.

Chief organizer Indrek Kelk noted that the late start to winter is if anything a good thing.

"In the past two years, winter started early, and the snow was already gone by mid-February. It would be better if winter didn't start too early and lasted until mid-March," Kelk said.

The current track record is five-years old now, and the many entrants, Estonians and foreign nationals alike, will be looking to break it.

The event is set for the third weekend of February, with the freestyle and retro-style races, as well as team relays, taking place on Saturday, February 15, and the 63 km and 31 km classic to follow on the Sunday.

Last year's event, the 50th, went ahead after earlier concerns about weather conditions were alleviated by some last minute snowfall.

--

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Kristjan Kallaste

