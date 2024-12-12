X!

Swimmers Zirk and Tribuntsov set domestic records in Budapest

Kregor Zirk
Kregor Zirk Source: Jarek Jõepera
Estonia's swimmers have put in some impressive performances at the ongoing World Short Course Championships in Budapest, with some domestic record-breaking swims in among the mix.

Kregor Zirk delivered the standout performance in the 200-meter butterfly, securing a spot in the final with a PB of 1:50.39 and breaking his own domestic record.

"A personal best—what else can I say? I'm very satisfied and surprised," Zirk reflected on his achievement.

Meanwhile Ralf Tribuntsov also set a new Estonian record in the 50-meter backstroke, clocking in at 23.06 seconds and advancing to the semifinals despite battling fatigue.

Ralf Tribuntsov. Source: Dmitrij Shestakov

He said: "In the first 25 meters, I am on par with, if not ahead of, the best. On the return, I feel like I can't maintain momentum on the breakout—perhaps due to slight fatigue."

Of other swimmers, Alex Ahtiainen came close to qualifying for the semifinals in the 100-meter individual medley, finishing 17th, just 0.12 seconds behind the last qualifying swimmer, making him the first reserve.

Maria Romanjuk, competing in the 100-meter individual medley, finished 24th with a time of 1:00.80, just 0.98 seconds shy of qualifying for the next round.

Mariangela Boitšuk rounded out the Estonian performances in the 50-meter backstroke, finishing 40th with a time of 29.02 seconds.

--

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Kristjan Kallaste

