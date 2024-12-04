Jefimova heads up strong Estonian showing at Nordic swimming championships

Eneli Jefimova led Estonia's overall strong performance at the just-finished Nordic Swimming Championships in Vejle, Denmark, where the team finished second in the junior category, and fourth in the senior category.

Jefimova herself posted a season-best 29.40 in the 50-meter breaststroke, ranking third globally this season.

Egle Salu also impressed, setting a PB of 30.28, the third-fastest domestic time, in the same event.

On the final day of competition, Estonia set three national records, including Mark Iltšišin's junior record in the 400-meter individual medley, and Maari Randväli's youth record in the 100-meter freestyle.

Randväli also helped the relay team, alongside Inessa Sorokin, Kirke Madar, and Salu, who set a national record in the 4x100-meter freestyle.

Jefimova was nominated the best female swimmer, with Salu and Siim Kesküla recognized as top juniors.

Overall, Estonia earned eight gold, 11 silver, and 13 bronze medals, showcasing both individual achievements and strong team performances.

--

