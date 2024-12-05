Regina Ermits Puts in 8th Place at Biathlon World Cup Stage in Finland

Biathlete Regina Ermits delivered a strong performance at the ongoing World Cup event in Kontiolahti, Finland, taking eighth place in the 12.5 km short individual race.

This marks her best World Cup finish, surpassing her previous best places of 12th at last year's World Championships and 13th in a World Cup event.

Along with Ermits, Estonian competitors Susan Külm, Hanna-Brita Kaasik, and Tuuli Tomingas also took part in Kontiolahti, near Joensuu.

Külm finished 20th, Kaasik and Tomingas further down the field.



