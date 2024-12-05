X!

Regina Ermits Puts in 8th Place at Biathlon World Cup Stage in Finland

News
Regina Ermits.
Regina Ermits. Source: Reiko Kolatsk
News

Biathlete Regina Ermits delivered a strong performance at the ongoing World Cup event in Kontiolahti, Finland, taking eighth place in the 12.5 km short individual race.

This marks her best World Cup finish, surpassing her previous best places of 12th at last year's World Championships and 13th in a World Cup event.

Along with Ermits, Estonian competitors Susan Külm, Hanna-Brita Kaasik, and Tuuli Tomingas also took part in Kontiolahti, near Joensuu.

Külm finished 20th, Kaasik and Tomingas further down the field.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

Related

news in simple estonian

lasteekraan christmas calendar

citizen's day quiz

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

latest news

19:58

Expert: Estonian offshore wind farms would not have critical impact on Sweden

19:38

Wolves' changing status at EU level will not significantly impact Estonia

19:07

Estonian PM: No need to rush with climate law

18:28

World's biggest robotics competition set for Tallinn this weekend

17:50

Tartu to celebrate Finnish Independence Day this Friday

17:18

Basketball: Kalev/Cramo lose to Greek club PAOK in FIBA Europe Cup

17:00

FM: Malta could have found a way to block Lavrov from OSCE meeting

16:55

The case for private air ambulances in Estonia

16:34

Estonia's Mara Kirchberg wins top Nordic Baltic Young Artist Award

16:15

Committee blames canceled alcohol tax rise on budget deficit

how much will you pay?

Most Read articles

04.12

Jet2 to run flights from three UK cities to Tallinn next Christmas

04.12

Finance ministry to introduce mandatory e-invoicing obligation

04.12

Mulgi puder and Pysanka added to UNESCO's intangible cultural heritage list

03.12

Tallinn nightclub Hall to close after New Year's Eve

13:34

Pro-Russian activist handed 6.5 year prison sentence for vandalizing minister's car

03.12

Ministry seeking new location for Tallinn Bus Station

08:28

UK Royal Navy frigate practices Baltic Sea underwater infrastructure protection

03.12

Self-driving bus operating in Tallinn's Kodulahe this December

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo