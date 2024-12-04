X!

Estonia in the running to host 2029 European Basketball Championships

Estonia versus Poland.
Estonia versus Poland. Source: Siim Lõvi/ERR
The International Basketball Federation (FIBA) announced on Wednesday that Estonia is one of eight candidate countries aiming to host group stage games during the 2029 European Basketball Championship (EuroBasket).

Along with Estonia, Finland, Germany, Greece, Lithuania, the Netherlands, Slovenia and Spain are all also bidding to host a sub-group during EuroBasket 2029.

Of the eight candidates, Estonia and the Netherlands are the only two that have not previously hosted games during a EuroBasket finals.

"The fact that eight countries want to host the 2029 European Championship shows the scale of the event. The federations have now not only embraced the multi-host format, but also understand that it will help to promote basketball more widely," said FIBA Executive Director Kamil Novak.

FIBA Governing Board will select the four host countries for 2029 next May.

The next EuroBasket will take place from August 27 to September 17, 2025 with games played in Finland, Latvia, Poland and Cyprus.

Earlier this year, the European Broadcasting Union (EBU) signed an agreement with the International Basketball Federation (FIBA) to broadcast live national team basketball games on 19 European public television channels, including ERR, from November 2025.

