Basketball: Kalev/Cramo lose to Greek club PAOK in FIBA Europe Cup

BC Kalev/Cramo v. Thessaloniki PAOK.
BC Kalev/Cramo v. Thessaloniki PAOK. Source: Siim Lõvi/ERR
Estonian basketball team BC Kalev/Cramo lost their Fédération Internationale de Basketball (FIBA) Europe Cup group M second round to Greek team Thessaloniki PAOK 79-71 at home Wednesday, despite initially leading by 10 points in the first quarter.

A strong second half, including a 16-0 run by PAOK in the final period, saw Kalev/Cramo unable to recover from the momentum shift, despite top performances from Leemet Böckler (12 points) and Anrijs Miška (11 points, 7 rebounds).

The loss leaves Kalev/Cramo with a 0-1 record in the group. Their next game is an away match against Dijon on December 11.

Kullamäe shines in high-scoring match to help Bilbao secure victory

Meanwhile, Estonian point guard Kristian Kullamäe helped his team, Bilbao Basket, secure a narrow 91-89 win over Banco de Sardegna Sassari in the same FIBA competition, contributing 13 points, six rebounds, two steals, and one assist in 27 minutes of play.

Bilbao dominated early on, building an 18-point lead, but Sassari mounted a comeback, cutting the deficit to one point before Tryggvi Hlinason's late 4-0 run sealed the victory for Bilbao. Bilbao next face the French team in a group L clash on December 10.

Keila Coolbet secure maiden North European League win

Finally, in another competition, Keila Coolbet secured their first win of the season in the North European Basketball League (ENBL), with a dominant 91-73 victory over Fyllingen Lions (Norway).

Keila built an early lead and never looked back, with Erik Makke scoring 23 points and Artem Kovalov adding a double-double of 16 points and 12 rebounds.

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Kristjan Kallaste

