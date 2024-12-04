X!

Sander Raieste helps Saski Baskonia to basketball victory over Fenerbahce

Sander Raieste greets the fans.
Estonian basketball player Sander Raieste played a supporting role as his club, Saski Baskonia (Basque country/Spain), triumphed 88:76 at home over Istanbul Fenerbahce in ther Turkish Airlines EuorLeague game on Tuesday.

The hosts built an early 14-point lead, which they extended to 25 in the third quarter, keeping Fenerbahce at bay throughout the second half.

Raieste, who plays in the small forward position and is also a national team player, contributed three points, two rebounds, and one steal in his ten minutes on the court.

Baskonia's superior shooting accuracy, making 58.6 percent of their field goals, played a key role in their solid home victory.

Baskonia now holds a 6-7 record, while Fenerbahce drops to 9-4.

