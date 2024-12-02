Jefimova wins convincingly as Estonian swimmers shine in Denmark

Estonia's national swimming team had a strong start at the ongoing Nordic Swimming Championships held in Vejle, Denmark, with Eneli Jefimova dominating the women's 200-meter breaststroke on Sunday, day one of the championships.

The competition serves as preparation for the upcoming Short Course World Championships in Budapest.

Jefimova secured a commanding win in the 200-meter breaststroke with a time of 2:22.65, finishing more than four seconds ahead of Finland's Veera Mustonen, who was second.

Several Estonian swimmers also set domestic records on Sunday.

Maari Randväli established a new national youth record in the 400-meter freestyle with a time of 4:14.79, earning third place in the junior category.

Miriam Jürisoo followed suit, setting a new youth record of 2:16.15 in the 200-meter butterfly, to finish second.

The Estonian relay teams also broke records: The women's 4x200-meter freestyle relay team made up of Maari Randväli, Sheril Tankler, Kirke Mõtsnik, and Kirke Madar, finished with a record-breaking time of 8:17.07.

Meanwhile, the junior men's 4x200-meter freestyle relay team, featuring Siim Kesküla, Oliver Sukk, Oliver Kuulpak, and Airon Pajulam set a new junior record with a time of 7:22.27, earning second place.

Several other individual Estonian swimmers achieved podium places in their distances and disciplines on the first day, including Lars Sebastian Antoniak, Georg Filippov, and Richard Leib.

The Nordic Swimming Championships continue in Denmark through to Tuesday. Last year's competition was held in Tartu.

