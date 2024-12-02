Estonian women's biathlon relay team 10th in Finland world cup stage

The Estonian women's team came 10th in the season-opening 4 x 6 kilometer relay at the Biathlon World Cup stage in Kontiolahti, Finland, on Sunday.

Johanna Talihärm, one of the Estonian team, said she was disappointed with the showing.

"A few years ago, finishing in the top ten would have made us very happy, but today it felt more like a lost seventh place," Talihärm told ERR.

"I'm quite upset with myself. My skiing form is lacking, and I couldn't fight as I know I'm capable of performing at that level," she went on.

Talihärm was joined by Tuuli Tomingas, Regina Ermits, and Susan Külm, the latter two who had already taken part in the mixed relays on the Saturday.

Ermits, who raced the first leg, completed the shooting rounds flawlessly and arrived at the exchange zone in a group of three competing for second to fourth place.

Then Tomingas (0+2), who faced ski issues, and later Külm (0+0), handed over their legs in 11th position.

Talihärm (0+3) left the final shooting range in a strong eighth position, but Finland and Germany's final-leg biathletes overtook her, leaving Estonia to settle for a spot at the end of the top ten.

The women's race was dominated early on by France, with Julia Simon holding a strong lead before a penalty lap and severe cramp nearly derailed her finish. Sweden claimed victory, with Anna Magnusson, Sara Andersson, and the Öberg sisters leading them to first place, leaving France in second place, ahead of Norway in third.

--

