Volleyball team Selver xTalTech go down 3:0 in CEV cup round of 16 first leg

Estonian volleyball team Selver xTalTech suffered a 3:0 defeat away to Brasov Corona (Romania) in the first leg of the Confédération Européenne de Volleyball (CEV Cup) round of 16 on Wednesday, despite initially leading in the first two sets.

After losing a tight 25:23 first set, the Estonian team failed to convert five set points in the second, allowing the hosts to take a 28:26 win.

In the third set, Brasov dominated 25:14 to complete the sweep.

The second leg is set for December 17 in Tallinn, but TalTech can only go through by winning with a similar score-line in order to force a "golden set," while Brasov needs only two set wins to go through

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!