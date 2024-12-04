Karl Jakob Hein watches from the bench as Valladolid win in Copa del Rey

Estonian national football team goalkeeper Karl Jakob Hein watched from the bench – in fact from elsewhere as he is being rested – as his club, Real Valladolid of La Liga, triumphed 4:2 over lower-tier team Avila Real in extra time in round two of the Spanish domestic trophy, the Copa del Rey.

Valladolid initially took the lead thanks to striker Juan Latasa, but Adri Carrion's brace in the 49th and 54th minutes put the visitors ahead.

Valladolid's Marcos Andre's equalizer in the 73rd minute forced things into extra time, where Andre again (111th minute) and Kike Perez (119th minute) secured the win with one goal each.

Hein, 22, who this season is on loan to Valladolid from English Premier League side Arsenal, was being rested for the match, and Portuguese 'keeper Andre Ferreira started instead.

This week, Valladolid faces an away La Liga match against Las Palmas. Valladolid currently lie rooted to the bottom of the league with nine points, while Las Palmas is in 15th.

--

